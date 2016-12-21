Killing time: Lawsuit reveals officials killed prisoner, framed cellmate and lied to media
Within a year, three federal lawsuits have been brought behind the tortured deaths of men imprisoned at the William P. Clements Unit in remote Amarillo, Texas. Alton Rodgers, 31, 6 foot 7, a tall, healthy young man, wasted away for months probably of TB, repeatedly asking for medical help and being ignored to the point of dying of starvation, covered in bedsores and weighing only 148 pounds.
