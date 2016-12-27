Is there a disparity in upkeep of Amarillo parks?

Standing in front of their small rental home, Armeria Gonzalez and her husband look at the park across the street - an eyesore exasperated by a nearly 2-year-old project to excavate Martin Road Lake. Holding tight to a small chihuahua in one hand and pointing across the street with the other, Armeria's husband, speaking in Spanish, waves his hand in various directions to point out some of the recent changes.

