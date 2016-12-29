Humane Society wants to "clear the sh...

Humane Society wants to "clear the shelter"

It's said happiness is the best medicine, so just imagine how much joy a fluffy, four-legged friend can offer on days when you need a pick-me-up. Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society has several cats and dogs ready for a forever home, and they will be discounting adoption fees Saturday during its "Clear the Shelter" event.

