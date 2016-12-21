Hospitals Hoping They Deliver the First Amarillo New Year's Baby
With the new year bearing down on us, it's also a countdown to a special moment for area hospitals. Officially you wouldn't call this a competition between Northwest Texas Hospital and Baptist Saint Anthony's for the first baby of the new year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|5
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
|Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc.
|Oct '16
|Jake
|4
|Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|PastorSchwenke
|2
|shelly buckaloo
|Oct '16
|malcom1972
|1
|Paradise Too (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|joanpruettparr
|5
|Amarillo Windshield repair and Auto glass repla...
|Oct '16
|billy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC