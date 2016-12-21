High Plains Food Bank meets, exceeds goal
Luis Parrah, left, brought 9 of his LDP Entertainment Solutions employees to the High Plains Food Bank on Wednesday to spend the day working as volunteers, sorting donated canned goods while checking the cans for dents and the expiration date. Others working with Parrah on his food bin were Earl Prion , Hunter Paslay and Zachary Lofgren .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov 28
|Well Well
|5
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
|Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc.
|Oct '16
|Jake
|4
|Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|PastorSchwenke
|2
|shelly buckaloo
|Oct '16
|malcom1972
|1
|Paradise Too (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|joanpruettparr
|5
|Amarillo Windshield repair and Auto glass repla...
|Oct '16
|billy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC