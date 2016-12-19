Heritage House bed-and-breakfast soon...

Heritage House bed-and-breakfast soon will open in Amarillo

Monday Dec 19

A new lodging option soon will open in Amarillo in a historic house about a mile south of Route 66. It's the Heritage House bed-and-breakfast at 1620 S. Polk St. , which sits south of the Sixth Street alignment of Route 66. The home was built in 1906 by E.L. Dohoney and bought in 1910 by local rancher R.B. Masterson. It's part of the Polk Street Historic District.

