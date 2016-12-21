Helium industry gets lift in Saskatch...

Helium industry gets lift in Saskatchewan as U.S. supply deflates

16 min ago Read more: CBC News

A shakeup in the global helium market has sparked an exploration rush in southern Saskatchewan, where the gas can be found in the province's Precambrian basement, trapped in rock that's about 1.8 billion years old. Not just the stuff of birthday balloons, helium is a workhorse of an element, supplying an industry worth an estimated $4.7 billion US.

