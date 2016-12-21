Final Ways to Help Out The Salvation Army Before Christmas

The Salvation Army is also needing desserts for their annual Christmas Dinner. They need to be turned in on Saturday by 5 p.m. The Salvation Army also invites the Amarillo community to join them for Christmas dinner on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Salvation Army, 400 S. Harrison Street, Amarillo .

