Empty Stocking Fund: Catholic Charities operates - grocery store' for those in need
Instead of pre-made bags of groceries, those in need can take a shopping cart and browse the shelves for food they want and will use. Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle welcomes more than 500 people each month to its grocery store.
