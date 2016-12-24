Empty Stocking Fund: Catholic Chariti...

Empty Stocking Fund: Catholic Charities operates - grocery store' for those in need

Instead of pre-made bags of groceries, those in need can take a shopping cart and browse the shelves for food they want and will use. Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle welcomes more than 500 people each month to its grocery store.

