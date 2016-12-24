Editorial: Focus on who will lead Ama...

Editorial: Focus on who will lead Amarillo, not the salary

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

Despite an impending city election on May 6 - a vote that could significantly change the makeup of Amarillo City Council - the current leadership is pressing ahead in its misguided and ill-timed search for a permanent city manager. As we've said before, choosing a city manager should have been the council's first priority, not the last thing it does before its term ends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16) Nov 28 Well Well 5
News Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a... Nov '16 Ronnie Pickering 9
Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc. Oct '16 Jake 4
Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13) Oct '16 PastorSchwenke 2
shelly buckaloo Oct '16 malcom1972 1
Paradise Too (Oct '09) Oct '16 joanpruettparr 5
Amarillo Windshield repair and Auto glass repla... Oct '16 billy 2
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Potter County was issued at December 25 at 3:48AM CST

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,472 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,092

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC