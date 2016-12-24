Editorial: Focus on who will lead Amarillo, not the salary
Despite an impending city election on May 6 - a vote that could significantly change the makeup of Amarillo City Council - the current leadership is pressing ahead in its misguided and ill-timed search for a permanent city manager. As we've said before, choosing a city manager should have been the council's first priority, not the last thing it does before its term ends.
