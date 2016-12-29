Editorial: Courtesy makes Christmas tree recycling program work
Call us Scrooge, but it is appropriate to point out a few details about the City of Amarillo's "Christmas Tree Recycling Program" that puts responsibility for the program's success on residents. The program, which allows residents to get rid of that now-pesky and in-the-way Christmas tree, is appreciated, but there are a few things residents need to know that the city has not mentioned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|5
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
|Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc.
|Oct '16
|Jake
|4
|Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|PastorSchwenke
|2
|shelly buckaloo
|Oct '16
|malcom1972
|1
|Paradise Too (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|joanpruettparr
|5
|Amarillo Windshield repair and Auto glass repla...
|Oct '16
|billy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC