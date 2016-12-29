Editorial: Courtesy makes Christmas tree recycling program work

Call us Scrooge, but it is appropriate to point out a few details about the City of Amarillo's "Christmas Tree Recycling Program" that puts responsibility for the program's success on residents. The program, which allows residents to get rid of that now-pesky and in-the-way Christmas tree, is appreciated, but there are a few things residents need to know that the city has not mentioned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.