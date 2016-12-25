Despite decrease in donations, Salvat...

Despite decrease in donations, Salvation Army feeds the hungry

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

Dianne Dunn, right, a volunteer for the 11th straight year, was at the head of the serving line Sunday at the Salvation Army's Christmas lunch for the hungry and homeless. Janet Groomer, to her right, a first-year volunteer, read off each person's dinner order as they filled custom requests for meats and side dishes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16) Nov 28 Well Well 5
News Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a... Nov '16 Ronnie Pickering 9
Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc. Oct '16 Jake 4
Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13) Oct '16 PastorSchwenke 2
shelly buckaloo Oct '16 malcom1972 1
Paradise Too (Oct '09) Oct '16 joanpruettparr 5
Amarillo Windshield repair and Auto glass repla... Oct '16 billy 2
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,069 • Total comments across all topics: 277,355,008

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC