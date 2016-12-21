Council Adopts Ordinance Regulating T...

Council Adopts Ordinance Regulating Tire Businesses

Tuesday Dec 20

As part of the BluePrint for Amarillo initiative related to Community Appearance, Amarillo City Council approved a new ordinance which regulates area tire businesses. The ordinance addresses the illegal dumping of tires and promotes public health and safety by requiring the appropriate and environmentally responsible disposal of tires.

