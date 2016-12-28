Council: $2M more needed to market city
Some local innkeepers aren't buying into the hype of a proposed assessment fee that is intended to help boost Amarillo's shrinking marketing dollars. The Amarillo Convention &Visitors Council is asking hotel owners to kick in 2 percent of money collected from hotel guests - on top of the 15 percent that out-of-town visitors already pay in hotel occupancy and venue district taxes - to fill a budgetary gap created by the downtown catalyst projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov 28
|Well Well
|5
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
|Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc.
|Oct '16
|Jake
|4
|Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|PastorSchwenke
|2
|shelly buckaloo
|Oct '16
|malcom1972
|1
|Paradise Too (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|joanpruettparr
|5
|Amarillo Windshield repair and Auto glass repla...
|Oct '16
|billy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC