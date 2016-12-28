Council: $2M more needed to market city

10 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

Some local innkeepers aren't buying into the hype of a proposed assessment fee that is intended to help boost Amarillo's shrinking marketing dollars. The Amarillo Convention &Visitors Council is asking hotel owners to kick in 2 percent of money collected from hotel guests - on top of the 15 percent that out-of-town visitors already pay in hotel occupancy and venue district taxes - to fill a budgetary gap created by the downtown catalyst projects.

