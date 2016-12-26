Christmas tree recycling

Christmas tree recycling

Now that Christmas is over what do you do with that withering tree, the one that's maybe a fire hazard by now and is dropping brown needles all over the floor? Trucks dispatched by the City of Amarillo's Solid Waste Collection Department will pick up Christmas trees from residential neighborhoods beginning now and running through Feb. 1. The department asks for all trees to be rid of decorations and placed in an adjacent alley away from other items, including trash cans. The city also operates tree chipping sites at 8745 Helium Road, 3401 Broadway Drive, 3718 S. Eastern St. and 801 N. Soncy Road.

