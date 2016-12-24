Christmas has always inspired Canyon artist

Marshi Lair of Canyon has been interested in art all her life, but didn't really get into it until she was in her 40s. It is her latest portrait of a rosy-cheeked, bigger-than-life Santa Claus that graces the front page of the Amarillo Globe-News this Christmas Day, the second year the newspaper has invited a local artist to be so featured.

