Annual luncheon to honor community award recipients

The Amarillo Globe-News has announced the annual Man and Woman of the Year banquet will take place on Jan. 25. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Heritage Ballroom and will honor Amarillo Globe-News' 2016 Woman of the Year Judge Mary Lou Robinson and Man of the Year Allen Shankles as well as 2016 Headliners Jason Crespin, Heal The City and Dr. Alan Keister. Robinson is a senior federal judge for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas who has served on the bench with distinction for nearly 40 years.

