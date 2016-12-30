Amarillo police capture suspect in August aggravated assault
A man police were searching for in connection with an Aug. 30 aggravated assault and possible shooting the 4000 block of Southwest Third Avenue was arrested Wednesday when police found him sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 1500 block of Popular Street according to Amarillo Police Department spokesman Sgt. Brent Barbee.
