Amarillo Man's Sentence Commuted Today by President Obama
Today, President Obama granted clemency to 231 deserving individuals - the most individual acts of clemency granted in a single day by any president in this nation's history. With today's 153 commutations, the President has now commuted the sentences of 1,176 individuals, including 395 life sentences.
