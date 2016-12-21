Amarillo Gas Prices Rise Above $2/g

Monday Dec 19

Average retail gasoline prices in Amarillo have rose 6.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.01/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 147 gas outlets in Amarillo. The national average that has increased 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.24/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Potter County was issued at December 24 at 3:05AM CST

Amarillo, TX

