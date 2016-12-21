Amarillo City Council considers city ...

Amarillo City Council considers city manager pay rate

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Amarillo.com

Amarillo City Council members say the bar has been set too high when it comes to paying the city manager. As the Council prepares to interview a series of nine to 10 finalists for the top position, a conversation about the next city manager's compensation has sparked a debate about whether or not the City should set a salary for the position or instead simply negotiate with the most qualified candidate.

