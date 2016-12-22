A record-breaking Faith City Christma...

A record-breaking Faith City Christmas dinner

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Amarillo.com

On Wednesday between 400 and 500 of the city's hungry and homeless joined volunteers and workers at the Faith City Mission for a candlelight prayer service before sitting down to the annual Christmas Outreach luncheon. Franciscan Sister Mary Gianna, left, and Sister Lucy served plates of ham and scalloped potatoes Thursday in the kitchen at Faith City Mission during the Christmas Outreach luncheon and gift-giving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16) Nov 28 Well Well 5
News Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a... Nov '16 Ronnie Pickering 9
Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc. Oct '16 Jake 4
Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13) Oct '16 PastorSchwenke 2
shelly buckaloo Oct '16 malcom1972 1
Paradise Too (Oct '09) Oct '16 joanpruettparr 5
Amarillo Windshield repair and Auto glass repla... Oct '16 billy 2
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Potter County was issued at December 25 at 3:48AM CST

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,472 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,079

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC