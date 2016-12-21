A Priceless Night at Yuk Yuks with The Million Dollar Man

I was 10-years-old when I first met Ted DiBiase before his big match in my hometown arena. When wrestling came to the Cornwall Civic Complex you could always count on my dad getting tickets for my brother and I. Outside of eating, sleeping and occasional schoolwork, wrestling was our lives and, back in the 80's, there was no man we loved to hate more than the Million Dollar Man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Life.