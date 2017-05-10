Privateer Lane Shaw Races His First Supercross

Hello everyone my name is Lane Shaw and I am a privateer pro motocross racer from Alvin Texas. I have recently been giving you guys a look inside of my journey though Amsoil Arenacross, but I am happy to announce that I have graduated onto Supercross! I got all my Road To Supercross points needed and will be telling ya'll my experience of my first round of Supercross .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dirt Rider Magazine.