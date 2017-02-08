Wade Bowen To Open Barbecue Restaurant
FEBRUARY 8, 2017 - Country music star and Texas native Wade Bowen has partnered with former band mate Doug McReaken and Russell Keller to open The Caboose BBQ, a new restaurant in the heart of Alvin, TX. Bowen will be on hand to mix, mingle, serve and play a couple tunes during the grand opening festivities on February 17, starting at 4:00 pm.
