19 hrs ago

Shambre Shiane Koehn, Alva, Oklahoma, formerly of Wellsville, graduated with a master's degree from the University of the Southwest Graduate School of Business May 20. She completed her degree in 11 months and graduated with a 4.0 grade point average.

