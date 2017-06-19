University of the Southwest Graduate
Shambre Shiane Koehn, Alva, Oklahoma, formerly of Wellsville, graduated with a master's degree from the University of the Southwest Graduate School of Business May 20. She completed her degree in 11 months and graduated with a 4.0 grade point average.
