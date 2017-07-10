The inaugural American Spirit Festiva...

The inaugural American Spirit Festival is slated in Altus on Sunday...

The inaugural American Spirit Festival is scheduled to take place at Hoyt Shadid Park near the Altus City Reservoir on Sunday. Organizers are planning a triathlon, bounce houses, family friendly activities, a live band and a fireworks show.

