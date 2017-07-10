The inaugural American Spirit Festival is slated in Altus on Sunday...
The inaugural American Spirit Festival is scheduled to take place at Hoyt Shadid Park near the Altus City Reservoir on Sunday. Organizers are planning a triathlon, bounce houses, family friendly activities, a live band and a fireworks show.
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Olustee-Eldorado 10 years too late
|15 hr
|FUckDuKE
|1
|Girl at superette
|22 hr
|Bamf
|2
|rodriguez auto detail
|Jul 3
|moon
|2
|billy raulston
|Jun 18
|billy raulston
|1
|Brown water
|Jun 16
|Cacahuate
|1
|Michelle Putnam
|Jun 15
|Yep
|3
|Chris Ybarra (Apr '14)
|Jun '17
|Top girl
|17
