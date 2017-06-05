Summer reading program begins at Altus Public Library -
It features performances from musicians, magicians, jugglers, a theater group performing "Beauty and the Beast," animals from the Oklahoma City Zoo and the Sugar Free All-stars - a children's rock band. The program is designed to encourage children to continue reading over summer vacation and provides incentives for everyone who participates.
