Southwestern Youth Services serves fr...

Southwestern Youth Services serves free meals to children through...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Altus Times

Summer vacation has begun and many children who relied on school meals to meet their nutrition needs no longer have that daily reassurance, according to Southwestern Youth Services or SWYS. One in four Oklahoma children is at risk of going hungry, with one in 16 Oklahoma seniors struggling with hunger, and 17.2 percent of the statewide population is considered food insecure or unsure where they will get their next meal, according to an Oklahoma Food Bank estimate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swearing in ceremony held for new Assistant D.A. (Mar '09) May 30 Wowo 11
Jennifer Brown May 29 RealnessIsRare 1
Chris Ybarra (Apr '14) May 26 Yep 15
Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15) May 25 Curious 11
Juan Frias (Nov '15) May 23 Info teller 3
Selena reyes (Jun '16) May 16 Onthereal 19
Check this out (May '14) May 14 That guy 16
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,873 • Total comments across all topics: 281,541,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC