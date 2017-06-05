Southwestern Youth Services serves free meals to children through...

Summer vacation has begun and many children who relied on school meals to meet their nutrition needs no longer have that daily reassurance, according to Southwestern Youth Services or SWYS. One in four Oklahoma children is at risk of going hungry, with one in 16 Oklahoma seniors struggling with hunger, and 17.2 percent of the statewide population is considered food insecure or unsure where they will get their next meal, according to an Oklahoma Food Bank estimate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.