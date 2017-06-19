Some Oklahoma lawmakers missed the mo...

Some Oklahoma lawmakers missed the most votes this session -

State Rep. Leslie Osborn who chairs the House Appropriations and Budget Committee, led Oklahoma House members in the tally by missing 25 percent of floor and committee votes, according to the Tulsa World. The session ended May 26. Osborn said the reason for her absences was she was "constantly called off of the floor into meetings with fiscal staff."

