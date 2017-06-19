Since I cannot change the wind, I must adjust my sails
I knew it was the beginning of the summer season when I was reminded again this year of my first impression of downtown Altus last year. A blast of hot air hit me like a huge hair dryer blowing over me, but it could not cool me as the sweet smell of an annoyed skunk wafted across the breeze.
