Salvation Armya s Resource Inform Serve Elevate or RISE Initiative...

At the graduation of the Salvation Army's Resource Inform Serve Elevate or RISE Initiative Getting Ahead workshop, from left, are program facilitator Kelly Baker, Thomas Cheek, Nita Meranto, Rebecca Lujan, Halliy and Anastasia O'Neil, Kayleigh Neely, Mindi Hartronft, Rhonda Goss, Randolph Poss, Maj. Ben Walters and Mayor Jack Smiley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.