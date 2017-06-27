Quartz Mountain Camp held for 4-H Club -

Quartz Mountain Camp held for 4-H Club -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Altus Times

Members of the Jackson County 4-H Club who attended a recent Quartz Mountain Camp are, from left, in the first row, Kyleigh Terry of Blair, Presley Bagwell of Navajo, Caitlin Sollis of Navajo, Michaella Reed of the Rockin Rabbit Club, Madison Mitchell of Blair and Regin Reed of the Rockin Rabbit Club; and in the second row are Wyatt Jensen of Altus, Sienna Sollis of Navajo, Cadee Rose of Blair and Gracie Osborne of Blair; and in the back row are Emma Strickland Ruiz of Altus, Kara Reed the Rockin Rabbit Club, Erick Moreau of Olustee, Chase Clement of Altus, Ethan Moreau of Olustee and Cole Campbell of Altus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
billy raulston Jun 18 billy raulston 1
Brown water Jun 16 Cacahuate 1
Michelle Putnam Jun 15 Yep 3
Girl at superette Jun 11 DTIGNER 1
Chris Ybarra (Apr '14) Jun 5 Top girl 17
Swearing in ceremony held for new Assistant D.A. (Mar '09) May 30 Wowo 11
Jennifer Brown May 29 RealnessIsRare 1
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,875 • Total comments across all topics: 282,099,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC