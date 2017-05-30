Oklahoma Energy Jobs Act SB 867 praised -
The Oklahoma Oil and Gas Association or OKOGA praised the final passage of the Oklahoma Energy Jobs Act of 2017, SB 867, legislation to cut outdated red tape restricting long-lateral drilling practices to only shale formations, a restriction not seen in any other energy producing states. The legislation now heads to the governor's desk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swearing in ceremony held for new Assistant D.A. (Mar '09)
|May 30
|Wowo
|11
|Jennifer Brown
|May 29
|RealnessIsRare
|1
|Chris Ybarra (Apr '14)
|May 26
|Yep
|15
|Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15)
|May 25
|Curious
|11
|Juan Frias (Nov '15)
|May 23
|Info teller
|3
|Selena reyes (Jun '16)
|May 16
|Onthereal
|19
|Check this out (May '14)
|May 14
|That guy
|16
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC