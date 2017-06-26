Life is full of cookie-cutter type things
That's what one transition specialist told me when I was preparing to retire from the Marine Corps after more than two decades of service. When I was teaching at a military school they called them "learning bridges" when we could identify something someone already knew and then show them how a new concept was similar.
