Jackson County fire departments receive $18,000 reimbursement for Red River fire response

Officials from the Jackson County Task Force representing responders to a March field fire that ravaged 1,211 acres of land along the Salt Fork of the Red River off U.S. 62 west of Altus, are, from left, in the first row, Zack Skipper , Edna Douglas and Carol Irwin , Altus Emergency Manager Lloyd Colston and Jackson County Emergency Manager Wayne Cain; in second row, Phllip Beauchamp, Marty Clinton , Lew Timbrook and Kevin Hill ; in the third row, Erik Mowbray , Benny Barnes, Hunter Harris, Marcus Medlock , Blake Sisson, Jason Hocking, and William Stevens ; and in the fourth row, Phillip Shaver , Caleb Payne , Richard McMahan , Albert Tyner and Philip Fourroux .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.