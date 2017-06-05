Jackson County Board of Commissioners renews lease with Southwest...

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners renewed a lease agreement with the Altus Southwest Economic Development Corporation for the Expo Center at 300 Todd Lane in Altus. District 1 County Commissioner Marty Clinton, District 2 Kirk Butler and District 3 Rhet Johnson were present along with Sheriff Roger LeVick, County Treasurer Renee Howard, County Assessor Lisa Roberson and County Clerk First Deputy Jennifer Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.