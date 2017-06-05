Jackson County Board of Commissioners...

Jackson County Board of Commissioners renews lease with Southwest...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: Altus Times

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners renewed a lease agreement with the Altus Southwest Economic Development Corporation for the Expo Center at 300 Todd Lane in Altus. District 1 County Commissioner Marty Clinton, District 2 Kirk Butler and District 3 Rhet Johnson were present along with Sheriff Roger LeVick, County Treasurer Renee Howard, County Assessor Lisa Roberson and County Clerk First Deputy Jennifer Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chris Ybarra (Apr '14) Jun 5 Top girl 17
Swearing in ceremony held for new Assistant D.A. (Mar '09) May 30 Wowo 11
Jennifer Brown May 29 RealnessIsRare 1
Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15) May 25 Curious 11
Juan Frias (Nov '15) May 23 Info teller 3
Selena reyes (Jun '16) May 16 Onthereal 19
Check this out (May '14) May 14 That guy 16
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,833 • Total comments across all topics: 281,636,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC