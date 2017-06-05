Jackson County Board of Commissioners renews lease with Southwest...
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners renewed a lease agreement with the Altus Southwest Economic Development Corporation for the Expo Center at 300 Todd Lane in Altus. District 1 County Commissioner Marty Clinton, District 2 Kirk Butler and District 3 Rhet Johnson were present along with Sheriff Roger LeVick, County Treasurer Renee Howard, County Assessor Lisa Roberson and County Clerk First Deputy Jennifer Sunday.
