Jackson County Board of Commissioners plan for fiscal year 2017-2018

District 1 Commissioner Marty Clinton, District 2 Commissioner Kirk Butler and District 3 Commissioner Rhet Johnson, County Clerk Robin Booker, and County Assessor Lisa Roberson were present for the meeting. The board took monthly reports and reconcilement for the election office and court clerk's office, and officers' reports, claims, and minutes from the June 5 meeting.

