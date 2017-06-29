Jackson County Board of Commissioners met Monday for its regularly scheduled meeting

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners meets in regular session 9 a.m. Mondays at the Jackson County Courthouse at 101 S. Main St. in Altus. District 1 Commissioner Marty Clinton, District 2 Commissioner Kirk Butler and District 3 Commissioner Rhet Johnson, County Clerk Robin Booker, and County Treasurer Renee Howard were present for the meeting.

