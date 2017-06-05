George Butler makes first appearance in court on shooting charge -
Defendants incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail made first appearances Thursday before Judge Brad Leverett and District Attorney Ken Darby. George Butler, 18 of Altus, was charged with assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
