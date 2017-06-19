Fireworks and snow cone sales benefit the Altus Church of God

Debra Sanders shops for Fourth of July fireworks at the Altus Church of God fireworks stand north of 20388 County road on U.S. 283. Fireworks are for sale from 10 a.m. to midnight and snow cones are ready to beat the heat from 3 p.m. to midnight through July 5. Proceeds are designated to purchase new air conditioning units for the church.

