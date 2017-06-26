Favorite adult-ed teacher retires

Favorite adult-ed teacher retires

Students in the Sallisaw Adult Education Class and Adult Education Director Addie Nolen wish a favored teacher, Wanda Stout Adams, center, a fond farewell as she plans to retire after 26 years teaching adults. Students in the Sallisaw Adult Education Class and Adult Education Director Addie Nolen wish a favored teacher, Wanda Stout Adams, center, a fond farewell as she plans to retire after 26 years teaching adults.

