Facility improvements biggest ticket items in capital budget
Moran, Mayor Jack Smiley, City Manager Janice Cain, Park Supervisor Freddy Perez and I met to discuss the May 20 opinion piece "City needs to take more action on parks." We talked about the concerns with the parks, facilities and programming in Altus and I think we all came away seeing the situation more clearly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|billy raulston
|Jun 18
|billy raulston
|1
|Brown water
|Jun 16
|Cacahuate
|1
|Michelle Putnam
|Jun 15
|Yep
|3
|Girl at superette
|Jun 11
|DTIGNER
|1
|Chris Ybarra (Apr '14)
|Jun 5
|Top girl
|17
|Swearing in ceremony held for new Assistant D.A. (Mar '09)
|May 30
|Wowo
|11
|Jennifer Brown
|May 29
|RealnessIsRare
|1
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC