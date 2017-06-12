Defendants incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail make first appearances -
Defendants incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail made first appearances Thursday before Judge Brad Leverett and District Attorney Ken Darby. James Duncan, 48 of Mena, Arizona was arrested on a charge of driving under suspension from 2005.
