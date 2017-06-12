Defendants incarcerated at the Jackso...

Defendants incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail make first appearances -

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Altus Times

Defendants incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail made first appearances Thursday before Judge Brad Leverett and District Attorney Ken Darby. James Duncan, 48 of Mena, Arizona was arrested on a charge of driving under suspension from 2005.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michelle Putnam 14 hr Yep 3
Girl at superette Jun 11 DTIGNER 1
Chris Ybarra (Apr '14) Jun 5 Top girl 17
Swearing in ceremony held for new Assistant D.A. (Mar '09) May 30 Wowo 11
Jennifer Brown May 29 RealnessIsRare 1
Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15) May 25 Curious 11
Juan Frias (Nov '15) May 23 Info teller 3
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,066 • Total comments across all topics: 281,782,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC