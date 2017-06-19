Defendants arrested on protective order violations, drug possession...
Judge Brad Leverett was on hand at the Jackson County Jail on Thursday for first appearances with defendants currently incarcerated at the facility. John Elliot Ogle, 21 of Altus was arrested on criminal misdemeanor charges of actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and for a threat to perform an act of violence as well as for a warrant stemming from a previous felony protective order violation on Aug. 29 in Eldorado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|billy raulston
|Jun 18
|billy raulston
|1
|Brown water
|Jun 16
|Cacahuate
|1
|Michelle Putnam
|Jun 15
|Yep
|3
|Girl at superette
|Jun 11
|DTIGNER
|1
|Chris Ybarra (Apr '14)
|Jun 5
|Top girl
|17
|Swearing in ceremony held for new Assistant D.A. (Mar '09)
|May 30
|Wowo
|11
|Jennifer Brown
|May 29
|RealnessIsRare
|1
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC