Defendants arrested on protective ord...

Defendants arrested on protective order violations, drug possession...

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Altus Times

Judge Brad Leverett was on hand at the Jackson County Jail on Thursday for first appearances with defendants currently incarcerated at the facility. John Elliot Ogle, 21 of Altus was arrested on criminal misdemeanor charges of actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and for a threat to perform an act of violence as well as for a warrant stemming from a previous felony protective order violation on Aug. 29 in Eldorado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
billy raulston Jun 18 billy raulston 1
Brown water Jun 16 Cacahuate 1
Michelle Putnam Jun 15 Yep 3
Girl at superette Jun 11 DTIGNER 1
Chris Ybarra (Apr '14) Jun 5 Top girl 17
Swearing in ceremony held for new Assistant D.A. (Mar '09) May 30 Wowo 11
Jennifer Brown May 29 RealnessIsRare 1
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,950,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC