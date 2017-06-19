Defendants arrested on protective order violations, drug possession...

Judge Brad Leverett was on hand at the Jackson County Jail on Thursday for first appearances with defendants currently incarcerated at the facility. John Elliot Ogle, 21 of Altus was arrested on criminal misdemeanor charges of actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and for a threat to perform an act of violence as well as for a warrant stemming from a previous felony protective order violation on Aug. 29 in Eldorado.

