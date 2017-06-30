Defendants arrested on protective ord...

Defendants arrested on protective order violations, assault and...

Judge Brad Leverett was on hand at the Jackson County Jail on Thursday for first appearances with defendants currently incarcerated at the facility. David Ray Payne, 31 of Altus was arrested on a criminal misdemeanor charge of failure to pay or appear stemming from a prior petit larceny conviction in 2016.

