Defendants arrested on protective order violations, assault and...
Judge Brad Leverett was on hand at the Jackson County Jail on Thursday for first appearances with defendants currently incarcerated at the facility. David Ray Payne, 31 of Altus was arrested on a criminal misdemeanor charge of failure to pay or appear stemming from a prior petit larceny conviction in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|billy raulston
|Jun 18
|billy raulston
|1
|Brown water
|Jun 16
|Cacahuate
|1
|Michelle Putnam
|Jun 15
|Yep
|3
|Girl at superette
|Jun 11
|DTIGNER
|1
|Chris Ybarra (Apr '14)
|Jun 5
|Top girl
|17
|Swearing in ceremony held for new Assistant D.A. (Mar '09)
|May '17
|Wowo
|11
|Jennifer Brown
|May '17
|RealnessIsRare
|1
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC