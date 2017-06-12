Brian Alberto-Castellon, 19, charged ...

Brian Alberto-Castellon, 19, charged with first-degree rape of a victim under age 14 -

Altus Police have taken 19-year-old Brian Albero-Castellon into custody following a charge of rape in the first degree of a victim under age 14. According to an affidavit from the Jackson County District Attorney's office, Alberto-Castellon was arrested June 2 in Altus. In a statement from an officer, the arrest was made after the reporting party told police that she wanted her juvenile daughter kept away from Alberto-Castellon.

