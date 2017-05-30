Altus police log for June 1-2 provided -

Altus police log for June 1-2 provided -

Colby Arlon Roberts, 27, drives a motor vehicle when the privilege to do so is cancelled, denied, suspended, or revoked, failure to stop or yield right-of-way at stop sign; released. Madison Hope Rodriquez, 19, possession or purchasing controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of public or private educational institution, public or park recreation area or in presence of child under 12; released.

