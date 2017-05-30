Altus police log for June 1-2 provided -
Colby Arlon Roberts, 27, drives a motor vehicle when the privilege to do so is cancelled, denied, suspended, or revoked, failure to stop or yield right-of-way at stop sign; released. Madison Hope Rodriquez, 19, possession or purchasing controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of public or private educational institution, public or park recreation area or in presence of child under 12; released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swearing in ceremony held for new Assistant D.A. (Mar '09)
|May 30
|Wowo
|11
|Jennifer Brown
|May 29
|RealnessIsRare
|1
|Chris Ybarra (Apr '14)
|May 26
|Yep
|15
|Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15)
|May 25
|Curious
|11
|Juan Frias (Nov '15)
|May 23
|Info teller
|3
|Selena reyes (Jun '16)
|May 16
|Onthereal
|19
|Check this out (May '14)
|May 14
|That guy
|16
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC