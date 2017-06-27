Altus police investigate weekend shootings -
Altus police are investigating three separate shootings that were reported late Friday night, early Saturday morning and Sunday morning, according to Police Chief Tim Murphy. Shortly before midnight Friday, police responded to the 700 block of Chris Street after a victim told police someone shot into her residence.
Altus Discussions
