Altus police asking for tips in gunfire reported Sunday night

Monday Jun 12

Altus police are asking for the public's help in locating the person responsible for peppering a home with gunfire late Sunday night. Shortly after 10:00 p.m. at the 800 block of West Liveoak, there was gunfire.

